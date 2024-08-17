Short Interest in Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) Rises By 24.5%

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the July 15th total of 23,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PMM. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 31.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 128,455 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 424,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 335,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 38,916 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,569,000. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter valued at about $456,000. 13.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PMM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.31. 120,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,449. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.11. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $6.47.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0238 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

