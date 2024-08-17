Short Interest in QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI) Decreases By 21.3%

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a drop of 21.3% from the July 15th total of 61,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

QT Imaging Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QTI traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.51. The stock had a trading volume of 19,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,139. QT Imaging has a twelve month low of $0.41 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.66.

Institutional Trading of QT Imaging

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in shares of QT Imaging in the second quarter valued at about $191,000. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QT Imaging during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of QT Imaging during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new position in shares of QT Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 24.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of body imaging systems for detection, diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The company offers QT Ultrasound Breast Scanner, an ultrasonic imaging system that provides reflection-mode and transmission-mode images of a patient's breast.

