Short Interest in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Increases By 23.1%

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,400 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the July 15th total of 339,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,580,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Down 22.6 %

Shares of RDHL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,379,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,311,910. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $3.28.

Shares of RedHill Biopharma are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 20th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Friday, August 16th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Monday, August 19th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RedHill Biopharma stock. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its holdings in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. ( NASDAQ:RDHL Free Report ) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,771 shares during the quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC owned about 0.40% of RedHill Biopharma worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company develops and commercializes Talicia for the treatment of H. pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults. Its pipeline consists of five therapeutic candidates, which are in clinical development include opaganib for treating patients hospitalized with SARS-CoV-2 severe COVID-19 pneumonia, advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma, prostate cancer, and nuclear radiation protection; RHB-107 (upamostat) for treating outpatients infected with SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19 disease) and advanced unresectable cholangiocarcinoma; RHB-104 for Crohn's disease; RHB-102 (Bekinda) for the treatment of acute gastroenteritis and gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, and oncology support anti-emetic; and RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections caused by mycobacterium avium complex.

