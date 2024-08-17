Short Interest in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) Decreases By 18.6%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 5,430,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.38 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.24. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 75.01%.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAND. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 138.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 42,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,688 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter worth $606,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 266.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 64,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 2.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,634,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,766,000 after acquiring an additional 78,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

