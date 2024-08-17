Short Interest in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Expands By 26.9%

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the July 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 439,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

SBCF stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.21. The stock had a trading volume of 373,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,158. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $201.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is 51.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBCF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 15.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,121,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,265,000 after buying an additional 414,037 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter worth about $10,179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,047,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,262,000 after buying an additional 349,147 shares during the period. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the second quarter worth about $7,601,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,980,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,814,000 after buying an additional 310,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

