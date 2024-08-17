Short Interest in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Rises By 11.0%

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the July 15th total of 130,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at Sierra Bancorp

In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Morris A. Tharp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,900,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sierra Bancorp news, Director Morris A. Tharp sold 10,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $292,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,900,255.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 14,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $436,023.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,265 shares in the company, valued at $534,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,268 shares of company stock worth $1,284,343. Corporate insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sierra Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSRR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Sierra Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Sierra Bancorp by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 657,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of BSRR stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,985. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average is $21.41. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $31.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $51.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

