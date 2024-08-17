Short Interest in Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL) Decreases By 20.6%

Skillsoft Corp. (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 122,800 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the July 15th total of 154,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SKIL traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.14. 18,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,316. The stock has a market cap of $99.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.10. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $5.09 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Skillsoft (NYSE:SKIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The company reported ($3.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.88) by $1.46. Skillsoft had a negative return on equity of 34.02% and a negative net margin of 60.99%. The business had revenue of $127.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Skillsoft will post -13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the second quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in shares of Skillsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 7.1% in the first quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 659,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,939,000 after buying an additional 43,791 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Skillsoft from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Skillsoft Corp. provides content and platform and instructor-led training services in the United States and internationally. The company's Content & Platform segment engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its content learning solutions in areas, such as leadership and business, technology and developer, and compliance comprising individualized coaching, as well as technical skill areas.

