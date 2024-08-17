Short Interest in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND) Expands By 23.3%

Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 957,600 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 15th total of 776,500 shares. Currently, 10.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.4 days.

Sonder Stock Performance

Shares of Sonder stock traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $2.62. 160,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,135. Sonder has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $10.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Sonder alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sonder

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonder stock. Certuity LLC bought a new position in Sonder Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SOND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Certuity LLC owned about 0.10% of Sonder at the end of the most recent quarter. 45.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonder Company Profile

Sonder Holdings Inc engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.