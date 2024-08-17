Short Interest in United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS) Rises By 23.5%

United Parks & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the July 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
United Parks & Resorts Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE PRKS traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.45. 575,340 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,791. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.33. United Parks & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $40.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.36.
United Parks & Resorts (NYSE:PRKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $497.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.93 million. United Parks & Resorts had a net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 92.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parks & Resorts will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PRKS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parks & Resorts from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Parks & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.90.
United Parks & Resorts Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates and licenses SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
