Short Interest in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Expands By 23.0%

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 856,600 shares, an increase of 23.0% from the July 15th total of 696,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of Universal Insurance stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,108. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.12. Universal Insurance has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $588.40 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $380.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 21.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.10%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of Universal Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,122,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,445,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Insurance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Universal Insurance by 424.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Insurance by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Universal Insurance by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 58,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

