Short Interest in Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Decreases By 19.4%

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the July 15th total of 59,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Utah Medical Products Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of UTMD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.29. 19,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,946. Utah Medical Products has a 52 week low of $65.62 and a 52 week high of $94.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.25. The company has a market cap of $240.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.06.

Get Utah Medical Products alerts:

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.40 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Utah Medical Products Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Utah Medical Products

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Utah Medical Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 177.6% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 32,310 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 20,671 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utah Medical Products by 154.3% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 53,093 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Utah Medical Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Utah Medical Products by 56.8% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 35,602 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry worldwide. It offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD infant respiratory hoods; and DELTRAN PLUS blood pressure monitoring systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Utah Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Utah Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.