Short Interest in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO) Decreases By 18.8%

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the July 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,580,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Veralto Stock Performance

VLTO stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.72. The company had a trading volume of 942,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,257. Veralto has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $109.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.84 billion and a PE ratio of 32.66.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. Veralto had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 58.82%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veralto will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at Veralto

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

In other news, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,249.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total transaction of $80,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,249.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,055 shares of company stock valued at $428,345. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veralto

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth about $3,202,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Veralto by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after buying an additional 35,433 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at $79,075,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Veralto during the fourth quarter worth $25,633,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at $876,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veralto from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.46.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Veralto Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.