Short Interest in Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM) Rises By 21.8%

Viper Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a growth of 21.8% from the July 15th total of 3,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 966,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viper Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viper Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy by 962.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Viper Energy by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Viper Energy by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,158 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.85. 687,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,776. The company has a quick ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.74. Viper Energy has a 12 month low of $26.71 and a 12 month high of $47.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.12.

Viper Energy Cuts Dividend

Viper Energy ( NASDAQ:VNOM ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $216.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.28 million. Viper Energy had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Viper Energy's quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Viper Energy will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Viper Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Viper Energy from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Viper Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Viper Energy from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

About Viper Energy

Viper Energy, Inc owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin, North America. Viper Energy Partners GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Viper Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Viper Energy, Inc in November 2023.

