Short Interest in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Decreases By 21.5%

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,260,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the July 15th total of 10,520,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.15. 2,488,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,190. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. Vipshop has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VIPS. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com cut Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vipshop

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $535,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $266,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 76.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 73,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 31,816 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 143.2% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

