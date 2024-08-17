Siacoin Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $251.91 million and $1.46 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Siacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,401.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $340.84 or 0.00573795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00009997 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.70 or 0.00113978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00031544 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.87 or 0.00252297 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00071544 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

