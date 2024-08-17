Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Shares Sold by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC owned 0.08% of Sierra Bancorp worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 11.1% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 150,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 66,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSRR. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 14,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $436,023.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,351.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Morris A. Tharp sold 10,000 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 475,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,900,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Olague sold 14,088 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total value of $436,023.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,265 shares in the company, valued at $534,351.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,268 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,343. Company insiders own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp Stock Performance

BSRR stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 32,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,985. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.91. Sierra Bancorp has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $31.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.41.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.30 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 17.77%. Research analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Sierra Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.02%.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

