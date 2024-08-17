Silver Lake Advisory LLC Acquires New Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2,355.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 151,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,798,000 after acquiring an additional 145,423 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 44.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 230,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,327,000 after buying an additional 71,274 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,223,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In related news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 652,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.57 per share, with a total value of $18,000,011.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,883,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,065,062.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PRU. Argus upgraded Prudential Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Prudential Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.42.

Prudential Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Prudential Financial stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $128.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average of $114.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 88.44%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

