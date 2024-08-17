Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 353 ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ASML by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,977,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,767,464,000 after buying an additional 105,196 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 50.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,719,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,668,386,000 after purchasing an additional 572,996 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in ASML by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,657,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,921,000 after purchasing an additional 294,784 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ASML by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,617,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,224,002,000 after buying an additional 121,847 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,247,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $944,028,000 after buying an additional 32,623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Trading Down 1.0 %

ASML stock opened at $918.66 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $563.99 and a 12 month high of $1,110.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $973.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $953.87. The company has a market capitalization of $362.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML Increases Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. ASML had a return on equity of 49.93% and a net margin of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $1.8732 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $7.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on ASML from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,172.00 to $1,202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of ASML from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,147.80.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

