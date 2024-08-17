Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New $229,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the second quarter worth $50,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Price Performance

KRE opened at $54.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.60.

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

