Silver Lake Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 54,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 39,820 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $605,000.

ESGD stock opened at $80.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.24 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.74 and a 12-month high of $82.40.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $1.4567 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

