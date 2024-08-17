Silver Lake Advisory LLC Reduces Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,625 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $41,416,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 37,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $49,497,875.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,792,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 282,845 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $49,497,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 513,099 shares in the company, valued at $89,792,325. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 446,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,299,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $193.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.85 and a 1 year high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 186.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 183.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.