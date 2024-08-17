Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes $202,000 Position in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DoubleVerify by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in DoubleVerify by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 29,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 270.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,828,000 after acquiring an additional 810,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total transaction of $35,562.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,558,650.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.53.

DV stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 5.70%. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

