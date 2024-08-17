Silver Lake Advisory LLC Takes Position in Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,298,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,815,000 after acquiring an additional 944,162 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $634,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Solid Power in the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Solid Power by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 164,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 134,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Solid Power by 644.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 29,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLDP opened at $1.42 on Friday. Solid Power, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70. The stock has a market cap of $251.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.77.

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 345.37%. The company had revenue of $5.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, Director Lesa B. Roe sold 27,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $37,665.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,475.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 687,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,205.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lesa B. Roe sold 27,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total transaction of $37,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 149,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,475.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 590,400 shares of company stock valued at $975,165. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

