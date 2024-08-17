Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Receives $153.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $153.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPG. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of SPG opened at $156.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.91. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPGGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simon Property Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

