Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Shares Sold by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.70. 1,422,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,242. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.91. The company has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $161.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 101.91%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPG. StockNews.com upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.50.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

