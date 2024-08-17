Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.15

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $161.15 and last traded at $161.05, with a volume of 378907 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $156.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPG. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $151.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.91. The firm has a market cap of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.91%.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Simon Property Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

