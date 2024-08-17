Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,340,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the July 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 8.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 131,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SLP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simulations Plus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total value of $36,990.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,683.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.32, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,683.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $792,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,521,592 shares in the company, valued at $139,560,690.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,763,790 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Simulations Plus by 7.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.4% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Simulations Plus by 10.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SLP traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.51. The company had a trading volume of 72,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,723. The stock has a market cap of $730.57 million, a PE ratio of 76.06 and a beta of 0.72. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $32.69 and a one year high of $51.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.67.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.92 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Featured Stories

