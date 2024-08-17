Singapore Telecommunications (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.45

Singapore Telecommunications Limited (OTCMKTS:SGAPY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.45 and last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 23003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.12.

Singapore Telecommunications Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.03.

Singapore Telecommunications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd will be given a $0.5649 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. This is a boost from Singapore Telecommunications’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Singapore Telecommunications Company Profile

Singapore Telecommunications Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services to consumers and small businesses in Singapore, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Optus, Singapore Consumer, Group Enterprise, NCS, Trustwave, and Amobee segments.

