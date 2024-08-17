SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Purchased by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,422 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 4.8% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 593,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,646,000 after acquiring an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in SM Energy by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,045 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in SM Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,094 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 310,558 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 247,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in SM Energy by 5.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 21,615 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SM shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on SM Energy from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.44.

SM Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:SM traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,327,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,259. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 4.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.99. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $34.13 and a twelve month high of $53.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The energy company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $634.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.63 million. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 31.80%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SM Energy will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SM Energy news, SVP Kenneth J. Knott sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.28, for a total value of $804,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,808.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

