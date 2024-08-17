Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Smith Douglas Homes (NYSE:SDHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $220.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.02 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Smith Douglas Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SDHC opened at $34.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.80. Smith Douglas Homes has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $37.74.

Get Smith Douglas Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Smith Douglas Homes from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.70.

Smith Douglas Homes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Smith Douglas Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Douglas Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.