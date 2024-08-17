Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Shares of Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 3000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Snipp Interactive Price Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$20.89 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78.
About Snipp Interactive
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
