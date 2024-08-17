Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Up 24.0% in July

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a growth of 24.0% from the July 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,810,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other Sonos news, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $308,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,818.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sonos news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,462,725.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Scott Mason sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $308,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,883,818.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 78,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,245,778. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sonos by 130.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 43,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 39.9% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 765,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 218,061 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 68,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, NBW Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sonos by 17.8% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 180,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 27,241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonos stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,287,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,735. Sonos has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $19.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 0.42% and a negative net margin of 1.04%. The company had revenue of $397.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonos currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

