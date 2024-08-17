S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives $526.73 Average PT from Brokerages

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $530.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on S&P Global from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares in the company, valued at $715,205.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,205.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.60, for a total transaction of $3,385,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,915,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,862 shares of company stock worth $8,645,727. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in S&P Global by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,368,000 after buying an additional 7,236 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in S&P Global by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 341,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $491.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $466.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $441.69. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $340.49 and a 1 year high of $502.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.81%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

