SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Stock Price Up 6.5% Following Earnings Beat

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $21.25 and last traded at $20.82. Approximately 50,621 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 250,061 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. SpartanNash had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 9.22%. SpartanNash’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.218 dividend. This is a positive change from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of SpartanNash from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SpartanNash

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SpartanNash

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in SpartanNash by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 744,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,345,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 183,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SpartanNash in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 160,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 38,425 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.96. The company has a market capitalization of $717.45 million, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.41.

About SpartanNash

(Get Free Report)

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.