SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Shares Sold by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,083.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 525,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,450,000 after buying an additional 578,707 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 309,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,067,000 after buying an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 265,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,775,000 after buying an additional 15,240 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,424,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,485,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. 37.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $406.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,789,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,963. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.21. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $413.86.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

