SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Gradient Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,241,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,821 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.7% of Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Gradient Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $207,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Hemenway Trust Co LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 13,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. The company had a trading volume of 5,463,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,012. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

