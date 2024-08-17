SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Sold by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EWX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 152.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000.

Shares of EWX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 22,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,317. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $59.87. The stock has a market cap of $756.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

