Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3.50 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Spectral AI in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

MDAI stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.89. Spectral AI has a 1-year low of $1.32 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Spectral AI (NASDAQ:MDAI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectral AI will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Spectral AI during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Spectral AI during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in Spectral AI during the first quarter worth $85,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Highlander Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Spectral AI by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Partners L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after buying an additional 141,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

