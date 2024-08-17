Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $37.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SPHR. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPHR

Sphere Entertainment Price Performance

SPHR stock traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,599,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,338. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.94. Sphere Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.02 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $273.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.28 million. Sphere Entertainment had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 43.36%. Sphere Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sphere Entertainment will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Sphere Entertainment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Sphere Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sphere Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sphere Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.