Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Grows Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Textron were worth $3,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Textron by 263.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the 4th quarter worth $922,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter worth $1,223,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,692,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth $2,745,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.94. 683,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,581. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.78 and a 1-year high of $97.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.71%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Textron from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

