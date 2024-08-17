Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $4.78 Million Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,615 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Pure Storage by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth $25,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $5,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $5,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,995 shares of company stock valued at $12,999,193 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Pure Storage from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pure Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Pure Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.11.

NYSE PSTG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,930,302. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 222.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $70.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $693.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

