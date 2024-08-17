Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Has $5.48 Million Stock Position in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,464 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 102,040 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of UiPath worth $5,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UiPath by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,217,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $911,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,078 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,553,264 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108,013 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UiPath by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,232,060 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $55,454,000 after purchasing an additional 232,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $48,267,000. 62.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PATH traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,819,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,825,454. UiPath Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 0.86.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $335.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.84 million. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, equities analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on UiPath from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on UiPath from $28.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of UiPath from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of UiPath from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.06.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

