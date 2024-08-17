Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 407 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LMT. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. American Trust lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 1,394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $560.13. The company had a trading volume of 912,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,350. The firm has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $494.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $464.33. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $393.77 and a one year high of $564.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $511.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

About Lockheed Martin

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.