Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Purchases 520 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,948 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.50. 2,811,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $220.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $129.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

HON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Daiwa America upgraded Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

