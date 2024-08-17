Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 33,146 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. decreased its stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 288,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,146 shares during the period. SentinelOne accounts for about 0.9% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of SentinelOne worth $6,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,872,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,273,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,434,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,158,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 15.9% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 6,122,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,724,000 after acquiring an additional 838,818 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on S shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.94.

SentinelOne stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,109,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,547,454. SentinelOne, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $30.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.72 and a beta of 0.66.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 44.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $54,093.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 504,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,363,987.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,061 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $191,355.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 517,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,255.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total transaction of $54,093.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,363,987.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 610,851 shares of company stock valued at $12,036,747 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

