Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Trims Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,719 shares during the period. Okta makes up approximately 1.0% of Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $6,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,906 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,969,000 after purchasing an additional 310,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,794,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,822,677. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.90 and a beta of 1.03. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.04 and a fifty-two week high of $114.50.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.27. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.81%. The company had revenue of $617.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.33 million. Research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Okta from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

In related news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,485,828.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 365,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,411,773 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

