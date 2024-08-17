Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 0.3% on Insider Selling

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.3% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $92.98 and last traded at $93.61. 4,519,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 11,929,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.90.

Specifically, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.23 and its 200 day moving average is $84.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. Starbucks’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.