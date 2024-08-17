Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Upgraded at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $110.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $81.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $98.79.

SBUX opened at $94.81 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $107.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.23 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,540 shares of company stock valued at $879,291 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the last quarter. Summa Corp. purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $2,781,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

