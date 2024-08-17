Stephanie Adkins Sells 2,000 Shares of Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN) Stock

Princeton Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPRN – Get Free Report) insider Stephanie Adkins sold 2,000 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $70,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,932.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephanie Adkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 28th, Stephanie Adkins sold 947 shares of Princeton Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $28,646.75.

Princeton Bancorp Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BPRN stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. Princeton Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.07 and a twelve month high of $39.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.87. The stock has a market cap of $226.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Princeton Bancorp Announces Dividend

Princeton Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BPRN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Princeton Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Princeton Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Princeton Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Princeton Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $441,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 66.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Princeton Bancorp by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.36% of the company’s stock.

About Princeton Bancorp

Princeton Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Princeton that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers traditional retail banking services, one-to-four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit.

