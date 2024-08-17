Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $53.00

Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $53.00 and traded as high as $59.02. Stericycle shares last traded at $58.81, with a volume of 639,591 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SRCL shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $53.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Stericycle by 121.3% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle during the 2nd quarter worth $17,550,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Stericycle by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Stericycle by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

